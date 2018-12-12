Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Warminster Police disbanded a drug lab inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., officers served a search warrant to a home on the 600 block of Cheryl Drive.

Crews wearing protective suits and gloves carried boxes and buckets of evidence out of the home.

Warminster Police Chief James Donnelly said Pennsylvania State Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office helped his department disband a drug lab. He did not specify the type of drug.

The Warminster Fire Department was also called to the scene yesterday around 4 p.m. to deal with a hazmat situation.

Authorities did not evacuate the neighborhood. The D.A.’s office is expected to disclose more details about the investigation later Wednesday.