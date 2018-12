Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A tractor-trailer carrying steel crashed into a railroad overpass in West Whiteland Township on Tuesday morning.

It happened on northbound Route 100, near Mountain View Drive, around 9 a.m.

Officials say the railroad overpass is no longer in use.

It’s unclear why the driver lost control and went off the road.

There is no word if the driver was injured.