Recall: Jimmy Dean Ready-To-Eat Sausage Links May Contain Metal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 20,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links have been recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The sausage links were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 10 after five consumers complained of metal pieces in the sausage links.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions should contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.