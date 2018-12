Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Office of the City Controller says Philadelphia’s Beverage Tax has generated $137 million in revenue through the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

A large portion of the money will be used to help fund the city’s pre-K expansion.

A substantial majority of the money goes to a general fund.

The tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

View the data release here