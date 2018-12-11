BREAKING:SEPTA Bus Struck By Stray Bullet In Strawberry Mansion, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have upgraded their outfield after signing a former All-Star, but it’s not mega free agent Bryce Harper.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the Phillies signed 32-year-old Andrew McCutchen, a former National League MVP, to a three-year, $50 million deal.

The five-time All-Star finished last year with the New York Yankees after a midseason trade from the San Francisco Giants. Before that, McCutchen spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He hit .255 with 20 homers and 65 RBI in 155 games this past year.

