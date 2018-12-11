  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A more than 40-year-old Christmas-time tradition at the Old First Reformed United Church of Christ has come to an end.

A refugee tent replaced the live animal nativity scene at Fourth and Race in Old City.

d78ff003d9834785ba4acddd3ea7176a Philly Church Opts For Refuge Nativity Scene Instead Of Live Animals

Credit: CBS3

Pastor Michael Caine told CBS3 the church is doing something different by highlighting today’s refugee and immigration issues.

Last year the church came under fire when “Stormy the Cow” escaped from the nativity.

The church was criticized for using animals for entertainment purposes.

The nativity features a donation box to benefit asylum seekers and information on how to contact lawmakers on the issues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s