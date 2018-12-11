Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A more than 40-year-old Christmas-time tradition at the Old First Reformed United Church of Christ has come to an end.

A refugee tent replaced the live animal nativity scene at Fourth and Race in Old City.

Pastor Michael Caine told CBS3 the church is doing something different by highlighting today’s refugee and immigration issues.

Last year the church came under fire when “Stormy the Cow” escaped from the nativity.

The church was criticized for using animals for entertainment purposes.

The nativity features a donation box to benefit asylum seekers and information on how to contact lawmakers on the issues.