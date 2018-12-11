Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The flu season is ramping up but there’s a new medicine to fight it this year. The FDA approved XOFLUZA in October.

It’s the first new drug to treat the flu in 20 years.

Instead of taking a pill twice a day, for five days – XOFLUZA is a single two-pill dose.

“I cannot say it is any better than Tamiflu but it is easier to take one pill as opposed to 10,” said Dr. Marc Itskowitz.

While the common flu medicine, Tamiflu works by keeping the virus from spreading in the body.

XOFLUZA works by preventing the virus from making copies of itself.