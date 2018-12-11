Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby‘s lawyers have filed a list of 11 alleged trial errors as they try to undo his sexual assault conviction and three- to 10-year prison term.

According to the motion filed on Tuesday, Pennsylvania trial Judge Steven O’Neill had a feud with a key pretrial witness, the former county prosecutor who declined to arrest Cosby a decade earlier.

Cosby’s lawyers also say O’Neill’s decisions to let five other accusers testify, air some of Cosby’s deposition from the accuser’s lawsuit and dismiss the promise not to charge Cosby are grounds for a new trial.

Back in October, Cosby’s trial judge rejected his bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing after “an exhausting review” of post-trial motions, prompting Cosby’s wife, Camille, to again accuse O’Neill of bias against her husband.

Camille Cosby in a statement again insists O’Neill should have stepped down because his wife has advocated for sex assault victims. O’Neill has said that has no bearing on his work.

A jury convicted the 81-year-old Cosby this spring of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The legally blind comedian is housed in a new state prison about 20 mile (32 kilometers) from his Philadelphia-area estate.

