PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Corona has announced that they will pilot plastic-free six-pack rings in select markets as part of the brand’s commitment to lead the industry with eco-friendly packaging.

Corona has partnered with the group Parley to help protect the world’s oceans and beaches from marine plastic pollution.

“Our oceans are under attack. We are taking their life in rapid speed, destroying the chemistry that allows us to be here. Therefore we are bidding on the few who take the lead in true change. The ones who are shaping the future with us. Corona is such an Ocean Champion, a powerful ally in our war against marine plastic pollution — and in building the material revolution that will lead us beyond it. We share the goal of phasing plastic out for good, because we simply can’t afford its toxic impact anymore.” Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO, Parley for the Oceans.

The plastic-free rings are made from plant-based biodegradable fibers. They break down into organic material that is not harmful to wildlife.

“The beach is an important part of Corona’s DNA and we have been working with Parley to address the issue on the frontlines where plastic is physically accumulating,” said Evan Ellman, Corona Better World Director. “We also recognize the influence a global brand like Corona can have on the industry, and with the support of Parley, are pursuing scalable solutions like plastic-free six pack rings that can become a new standard to avoid plastic for good.”

Corona and Parley have been partners since 2017.