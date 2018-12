Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – An elderly woman has died from complications of hypothermia while inside her home in Allentown, say officials.

Jeanette Wintz, 95, was found dead inside her home on Dec. 9, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Wintz had prolonged exposure to cold ambient air temperatures within her residence.

Her death was ruled an accident.