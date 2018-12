Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (CBS) — A police dog in South Dakota isn’t digging the newest part of his uniform.

Jary is sporting the latest pair of snow boots for dogs, but he’s not a fan of the footwear.

Officers at the Rapid City Police Department bought the shoes to protect Jary’s paws from the cold.

Clearly, Jary thinks he’s tough enough to brave the elements without them.

They say he eventually got the hang of the boots.