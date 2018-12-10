  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for a woman who may be behind a string of thefts in Chester County.

The thefts took place at the All-Star Baseball Academy on Penn Oaks Drive in Thornbury Township.

b572c0c0bb654fd194e1bf6818cf3435 Woman Wanted For String Of Thefts In Chester County

Credit: CBS3

In each one, the suspect smashed out vehicle windows and stole credit cards, checks and identification.

She was captured on surveillance video using the stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards.

She also attempted to cash some of the checks through bank drive-thru lanes, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s