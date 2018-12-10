Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for a woman who may be behind a string of thefts in Chester County.

The thefts took place at the All-Star Baseball Academy on Penn Oaks Drive in Thornbury Township.

In each one, the suspect smashed out vehicle windows and stole credit cards, checks and identification.

She was captured on surveillance video using the stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards.

She also attempted to cash some of the checks through bank drive-thru lanes, police say.