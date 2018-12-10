Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A family known for creating parodies to popular music released a remix to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” emphasizing consent, after radio stations pulled the song because of the #MeToo movement. The Holderness Family posted a new video Monday on their Facebook page called, “Baby, Just GO Outside,” and it has since gone viral.

In the video, Penn Holderness, sings the rewritten lyrics that include, “I really can’t stay / OK you’re free to go,” “I’ve got to go away / Understood. No means no,” “My mother will start to worry / Definitely text her right now,” and “Well maybe just a half of drink more / You are in control of this thing.”

This parody comes after radio stations pulled “Baby It’s Cold Outside” from their holiday playlists due to complaints about the song being sexist and encouraging date rape.

The song was written in 1944.