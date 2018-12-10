Filed Under:Local TV, Veterans

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – It is a special time for some military veterans in Camden County because they are getting new service dogs. The four vets have been diagnosed with post traumatic street disorder.

Their new service dogs were trained by inmates at Camden County Correctional Facility.

military dogs 4 Veterans With PTSD Receive Dogs Trained By Inmates

credit: CBS3

 

The inmates spent the last few months training the dogs in partnership with, “Above and beyond dog training.”

