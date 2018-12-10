Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New Jersey Department of Transportation says ramps on I-295 and I-76 will be closed this week as the Direct Connection project advances in Bellmawr, Camden County.
The closures begin tonight at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and run through Friday, Dec. 14.
The following will be closed:
- I-295 northbound Exit 26 ramp to I-76 westbound express lanes
- I-76 eastbound ramp to I-295 southbound
- Route 42 northbound left lane
The following overnight detours will be in place:
I-295 northbound Exit 26 to I-76 westbound detour:
- Motorists traveling on I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on I-295 north to Exit 27
- Take the left Exit 27 ramp to I-76 westbound
I-76 eastbound ramp to I-295 southbound detour:
- Motorists traveling on I-76 eastbound to I-295 southbound will be directed to take Exit 1B to Route I-295 northbound
- Take Exit 28/Route 168 to I-295 southbound
Route 42 northbound lane closure:
- The left lane of Route 42 northbound will be closed near Exit 1B/I-295 northbound.