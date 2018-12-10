Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New Jersey Department of Transportation says ramps on I-295 and I-76 will be closed this week as the Direct Connection project advances in Bellmawr, Camden County.

The closures begin tonight at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and run through Friday, Dec. 14.

The following will be closed:

I-295 northbound Exit 26 ramp to I-76 westbound express lanes

I-76 eastbound ramp to I-295 southbound

Route 42 northbound left lane

The following overnight detours will be in place:

I-295 northbound Exit 26 to I-76 westbound detour:

Motorists traveling on I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on I-295 north to Exit 27

Take the left Exit 27 ramp to I-76 westbound

I-76 eastbound ramp to I-295 southbound detour:

Motorists traveling on I-76 eastbound to I-295 southbound will be directed to take Exit 1B to Route I-295 northbound

Take Exit 28/Route 168 to I-295 southbound

Route 42 northbound lane closure: