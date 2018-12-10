  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New Jersey Department of Transportation says ramps on I-295 and I-76 will be closed this week as the Direct Connection project advances in Bellmawr, Camden County.

The closures begin tonight at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and run through Friday, Dec. 14.

The following will be closed:

  • I-295 northbound Exit 26 ramp to I-76 westbound express lanes
  • I-76 eastbound ramp to I-295 southbound
  • Route 42 northbound left lane

The following overnight detours will be in place:

I-295 northbound Exit 26 to I-76 westbound detour:

  • Motorists traveling on I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on I-295 north to Exit 27
  • Take the left Exit 27 ramp to I-76 westbound

I-76 eastbound ramp to I-295 southbound detour:

  • Motorists traveling on I-76 eastbound to I-295 southbound will be directed to take Exit 1B to Route I-295 northbound
  • Take Exit 28/Route 168 to I-295 southbound

Route 42 northbound lane closure:

  • The left lane of Route 42 northbound will be closed near Exit 1B/I-295 northbound.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s