PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Due to overwhelming demand multi-platinum singer Ariana Grande has added a second date to her Philadelphia show.

The announcement came out Monday that a second show will be added to Grande’s “Sweetener World Tour.”

The first date will be March 26 and the second date is now set for June 24 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets for the second show go on sale Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.