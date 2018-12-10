Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several police officers are being hailed as heroes. They rescued residents from a fire at a condominium complex in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Officer Joe Grasso scaled the building to reach a family of four trapped on the second-floor balcony. He lowered a four-year-old girl, her six-month baby brother and their grandparents to fellow officers.

At least 10 others also had to be rescued.

Investigators say a menorah candle started the fire.