Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are looking for a man who has allegedly assaulted and robbed multiple women in Norristown.

Norristown Police say the attacks happened in numerous locations between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

Five women told police they were grabbed from behind and then robbed.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 6 feet tall, with a light to medium complexion, a medium to heavy build and may have some facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and either jeans or sweatpants.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call police at 610-270-0977.