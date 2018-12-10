  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – If you’re driving on Route 30 in Camden County and you see a McDonald’s sign, it might make you want to stop for more than just a burger. The McDonald’s sign at the Magnolia, New Jersey location has one of the original “golden arch” signs.

The single-arch sign has been around since 1962 and is one of the only remaining signs in the entire company.

mcdonalds New Jersey McDonalds Has Rare Original Golden Arch Sign

Credit: CBS3

Many people who remember the original arch consider this McDonald’s to be a historic site.

