Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – If you’re driving on Route 30 in Camden County and you see a McDonald’s sign, it might make you want to stop for more than just a burger. The McDonald’s sign at the Magnolia, New Jersey location has one of the original “golden arch” signs.

The single-arch sign has been around since 1962 and is one of the only remaining signs in the entire company.

Many people who remember the original arch consider this McDonald’s to be a historic site.