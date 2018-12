Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man is shot in the Graduate Hospital section of the city.

Gunfire broke out on the 1700 block of Bainbridge Street around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Police found a man shot in the leg.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the violence.

So far, no arrests.