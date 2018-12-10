Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not one but two Bucks County residents are celebrating birthday milestones. Juniper Village threw a birthday bash for Sally Heisler and Harry Meyers in Bensalem.

Heisler turned 105 on Dec. 7 and Meyers turned 104 on Dec. 2. Both shared their secret to longevity during the party.

“The only thing I can think of is I ate special. I was very careful of what I ate and that’s what kept me going,” Heisler said

“I have no secret, just live one day at a time. Keep moving,” Meyers added.