Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you ever wanted to live on historic Elfreth’s Alley in Old City, now’s your chance.

The home at 139 Elfreth’s Alley is for sale.

The starting bid is $925,000.

Elfreth’s Alley is known as the oldest residential street in the U.S.

It’s also tourist magnet, so you’d have to be OK with people staring in your windows all the time.

Many of the homes on the block date back to sometime before 1716.