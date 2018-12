Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lineup for Delaware’s popular “Firefly Festival” has been revealed.

“Panic At the Disco” will headline day one.

While Travis Scott and Post Malone will be the headliners for Saturday and Sunday.

AEG purchased the music festival earlier this year and reduced it from four days to three.

Firefly begins on June 21 at the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway.