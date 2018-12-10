  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This holiday season, you might find yourself whipping up a batch of festive cookies.

But the Centers For Disease Control is warning people not to eat raw cookie dough.

Flour and raw eggs can contain bacteria and salmonella, which of course, can make you sick.

The CDC notes that in 2016 an outbreak of E. coli infections linked to raw flour made 63 people sick. In addition, raw eggs that are used to make raw dough or batter can contain Salmonella that can make you sick if the eggs are eaten raw or lightly cooked.

So as much as you may want to sneak a taste, it’s better for your health to wait until the treats are fully cooked.

