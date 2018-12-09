Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a homeless man has been found shot to death in Camden. Police are still working to figure out what motivated someone to shoot and kill 34-year-old Oreste Borrero.

Camden County prosecutors say Borrero was found shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday in an alleyway near the 3100 block of Westfield Avenue by county police officers who responded to reports of an unconscious man.

They found him lying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Borrero was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. No other injuries were reported.

Further details on the shooting, including what type of weapon was used, have not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Courtney at (856) 397-6770 or Camden County Police Detective Edward Gonzalez at (856) 757-7420.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)