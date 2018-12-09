Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the biggest rivalries in all of sports faced off on the gridiron Saturday in Philadelphia. The Army’s Black Knights bested the Navy’s Midshipmen for the third year in a row and it all started with a coin toss by President Trump.

Air Force One touched down in the City of Brotherly Love a little after 2 p.m before President Trump made his way to this year’s Army-Navy game.

The annual pomp and circumstance around the football game intensified with the Commander-in-Chief in attendance.

The president took tp the field for the national anthem and led a moment of silence to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

Then he kicked off the game with the coin toss.

For part of the game the president watched from the sideline, standing with cadets and also notably with General Mark Milley

Milley was nominated Saturday morning by President Trump to be the next chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff potentially making him highest ranking officer in our armed forces.

The Army-Navy game is a more than century old tradition. Trump has attended before as president elect though this was his first time as president and Commander-in-Chief.