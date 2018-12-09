Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton police hope you can help identify the man in this composite sketch. He’s accused of peering in the window of graduate housing at the Lawrence Apartments on Nov. 26.

Police say the man then exposed himself.

He’s described as a white man in his 40s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches, with a medium build.

He wore a dark-colored hoodie, according to officials.

Safety officials searched the area, but the suspect was not located.

If you recognize this man or have information relevant to this incident, please contact Detective Michele Aversa 609-258-9703.