PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a lounge shooting in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia. Authorities say the man was shot in the chest and is expected to survive. It happened at the Dark Room lounge on Castor Avenue and Rhawn Street.

Authorities were called to the shooting at around 1 a.m.

The nightclub is a hookah lounge that is only open on weekends.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was taken to Nazareth Hospital. He’s expected to be transported to Temple University Hospital.

Authorities have not released his name or if they’ve collected any security video.

There have been no arrests or weapons recovered.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet said what caused the gunfire.