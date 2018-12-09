Filed Under:Local, Local TV, missing person

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police need your help locating a missing teen. 15-year-old Julia Zajko was last seen at her home on the 400 block of Roxborough Avenue in Manayunk Friday evening.

Zajko is 5-foot-2 with blondish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a navy blue coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Northwest Detectives.

