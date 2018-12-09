Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed in two separate shootings Sunday night in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia, according to police. In the first incident, a man was shot once in the head at the intersection of South 61st Street and Woodland Avenue.

The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m. A gun was recovered at the scene.

In a second incident, a man was killed after being shot once in the chest on the 4600 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m.

A 20-year-old male was also shot once in the abdomen and transported himself to CHOP. His condition is unknown at this time.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.