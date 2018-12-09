  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men are in the hospital following a triple shooting in Olney, according to police. Two remain in critical condition after the shooting outside the Chihuahua Bar on North 5th Street.

A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both shot in the chest. They remain in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the arm and remains in stable condition.

Police: 2 Men Killed In 2 Separate Kingsessing Shootings Sunday

Police believe the 24-year-old was the initial shooter.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m.

