PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in a car in Germantown. The shooting happened on the 4900 of Wayne avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Police  the gunman shot him in the head and neck.

Man Shot In Head In Car, Hits SEPTA Bus In Germantown: Police

Credit: CBS3

He’s in extremely critical condition. The car then hit a SEPTA bus.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Police are still investigating.

