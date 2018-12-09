Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in a car in Germantown. The shooting happened on the 4900 of Wayne avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Police the gunman shot him in the head and neck.

He’s in extremely critical condition. The car then hit a SEPTA bus.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Police are still investigating.