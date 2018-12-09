Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Free bagels, anyone? Panera Bread is giving away free bagels until the end of the year.

Simply sign up for the free MyPanera rewards and you can get a free bagel everyday through Dec. 31. Unfortunately, the offer is only valid for new rewards members.

The offer also does not include any cream cheese or spreads — that’ll cost you.

Just sign up for MyPanera and the offer will automatically be loaded onto your account.