NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Two people have been hospitalized following a serious collision in Middleton, according to New Castle County Paramedics. The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Summit Bridge Road.

Two vehicles had collided and left the occupants of both vehicles trapped. One person was trapped inside a sedan and another was trapped in an overturned pickup truck, according to officials.

It took firefighters about 25 minutes to rescue the trapped occupants, paramedics said.

One patient was flown by state police helicopter to the Christiana Hospital emergency department. The other patient was transported by paramedics on the ground.

Hospital trauma teams are seeing to both victims, according to paramedics.

Their condition is unknown at this time.