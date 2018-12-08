Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — One person has died after an apartment building went up in flames in Whitehall, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out Friday night at the Spring Ridge Apartments on the 1300 block of North 13th street.

Crews arrived just before 9:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing from one apartment.

The victim was a man that was approximately 50-years-old. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the man’s cause of death.

The flames quickly spread to five other apartments. About nine people have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control, according to officials.

Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked the fire.