  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:30 PMCollege Football Today
    3:00 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — One person has died after an apartment building went up in flames in Whitehall, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out Friday night at the Spring Ridge Apartments on the 1300 block of North 13th street.

Crews arrived just before 9:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing from one apartment.

The victim was a man that was approximately 50-years-old. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the man’s cause of death.

lehigh fire Man Dies In Fatal Fire At Apartment Complex In Lehigh County

Credit: CBS3

The flames quickly spread to five other apartments. About nine people have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control, according to officials.

Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s