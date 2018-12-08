Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Dozens of kids got the chance to shop with a cop and learn a lesson about the spirit of giving in Gloucester Township. Santa Claus joined dozens of Gloucester Township Police Officers in welcoming kids for the 6th annual Heroes and Helpers Program.

The event was held at the Target by Chews Landing Road Saturday morning.

“This has always been a fun thing,” said Officer Kevin Schultz. “We’ve been doing this for a number of years now and it’s a good event to give back to the community.”

Gift cards were given to a girl and boy from every elementary school in the Gloucester School District. Some of the students are less fortunate and the gift cards help them buy holiday gifts for their families.

Girl Battling Cancer Receives Heartwarming Welcome Home From Roslyn Elementary School After 100 Days At CHOP

“I always wanted lots of toys, I want to give them more than I can afford,” said Azhora Dupont of Gloucester Township.

“That’s what Christmas is about, it’s about the giving,” said Brandon Zutell.

While other officers are keeping patrol of the area, these men and women in blue volunteered their time to shop with the kids.

“We’re all off today so we’re just hanging out, helping them Christmas shop,” said Sgt. Anthony Massi.

Officers pointed out it’s events like these that really build a connection with the community.

“The joy to Azhora’s face is why I do it,” said Officer Matt Covington. “It’s all about the kids, it’s giving back to the community to help them out.”