Filed Under:Dog Attack, Kingsessing, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A police officer was bit and a 9-year-old girl was viciously attacked by a dog in Kingsessing Saturday, police say. Officers arrived to the 5300 block of Hadfield Street just before 3:15 p.m.

While trying to rescue the girl, the dog reportedly bite one of the officers on the thigh. The second officer then shot the dog twice.

Man Dies In Fire At Apartment Complex In Lehigh County 

The girl suffered puncture wounds to both arms and legs. She was transported to CHOP in an unknown condition.

The dog died from the gunshot injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s