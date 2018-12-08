Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A police officer was bit and a 9-year-old girl was viciously attacked by a dog in Kingsessing Saturday, police say. Officers arrived to the 5300 block of Hadfield Street just before 3:15 p.m.

While trying to rescue the girl, the dog reportedly bite one of the officers on the thigh. The second officer then shot the dog twice.

Man Dies In Fire At Apartment Complex In Lehigh County

The girl suffered puncture wounds to both arms and legs. She was transported to CHOP in an unknown condition.

The dog died from the gunshot injuries.