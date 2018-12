Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Workers at Giant Food Stores are making a difference in communities across pennsylvania. More than 200 Giant employees participated in Volunteer Day on Friday.

They volunteered at 19 Salvation Army community centers.

Volunteers also helped out the center in Norristown where they painted and cleaned.

Giant is also donating $25,000 to the Salvation Army to fund programs and services for neighbors in need in local communities.