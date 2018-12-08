  • CBS 3On Air

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — New video shows the damage left behind after a fire rips through a motel in Newark, Delaware. The flames broke out at the Super 8 Motel on the 200 block of East Main Street, just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say it started in a room on the second floor.

One man was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

super 8 fire Fire Officials Investigate Cause Of Blaze At Super 8 In Delaware

Credit: CBS3

There is some water damage to surrounding rooms.

Occupants were evacuated, but are now back inside.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

