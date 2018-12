Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A fire erupted after a car slammed into a historic Hatboro building Saturday, officials say. Fire crews arrived at the Pennypack Mill, formerly known as the Old Mill, at 18 Horsham Road just after 3:50 Saturday afternoon.

The fire was placed under control at 4:29 p.m.

Officials say there were no injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

