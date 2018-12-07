Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (CBS/AP) — Customers at two suburban Atlanta Walmart stores received a holiday surprise when they found out actor Tyler Perry had paid for their layaway items.

Philly Native Kevin Hart Steps Down As Host Of Oscars Amid Backlash From Past Homophobic Tweets

Perry, who intended the gift to be anonymous, confirmed the move in a video posted Thursday to Twitter.

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018

He spent $434,000 on items at a Walmart in East Point and another store in Douglasville. That covered all but one penny of the balances.

Dozens Wait In Long Lines As Customers Descend On Pennsylvania Wawa For Limited-Edition Beer

In the post, Perry said customers only had to pay one cent to get their purchases. He says he knows people are struggling and he’s just “really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this.”

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” is coming to The Met Philadelphia in March 2019.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)