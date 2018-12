Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kevin Hart is out as the Oscars host. And that leaves only one logical choice to replace him.

Do the right thing, Academy Awards. Let Gritty host The Oscars.

The internet certainly thinks the Flyers’ lovable — and definitely not scary –mascot should host.

GRITTY FOR OSCAR HOST pic.twitter.com/xt5LpGkTbP — Julie Gerstein (@havethehabit) December 7, 2018

Gritty will be hosting the Oscars, we are done, thank you. — Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 7, 2018

Gritty is going to host the Oscars, isn’t he? — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 7, 2018

wow can't believe Gritty is hosting the oscars — Sammy St. Nickalls 🎄 (@sammynickalls) December 7, 2018

let Gritty host the Oscars — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) December 7, 2018