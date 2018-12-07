Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Grant Plaza of Northeast Philadelphia, there’s a Jewish deli so many diners hold dear. For the produce, scratch baked goods, smiles, and roast beasts that make every day feel like the holidays — it’s Steve Stein’s Famous Deli!

For 50 years it’s been a place where friends and family have gathered, and father and son, Steve and Lee Stein, pride themselves on continuing to serve this community a slice of Philadelphia tradition.

And if you’re celebrating Hanukkah with your friends and family, they’ve got all your favorites.

A brisket that’s cooked for 12 to 14 hours, their own meat that they cure, including corn beef and pastrami, and that’s just the start.

The latkes that they’re making are next level. Maybe you’ve met a Reuben on rye but have you ever met a Rachel on latkes?

Or had buttery brisket with kasha and bowties, or homemade blackberry jam filled donuts that fill you with joy?

You can have all of this and more at Steve Stein’s Famous Deli.