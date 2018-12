Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Glendora Fire Company in Gloucester Township has a new piece of technology to keep residents safe. The company unveiled a drone today.

It was a gift from New Jersey American Water and the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program.

In emergency situations, drone technology can provide life-saving assistance.