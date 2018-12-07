Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Sylvia Williams. The murder happened just before 7 p.m. at North Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue in Pottstown on Nov. 18.

Authorities say Williams was found in a second-floor bedroom with a gunshot wound.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, two masked suspects entered the residence during the home invasion and shot Williams.

On Nov. 27, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 18-year-old Aaron Taylor.

Authorities say Taylor and 17-year-old Camren Williams—no relation to the victim–entered the home while a repairman was changing the front door lock.

Taylor is being charged with murder, robbery and other related offenses.

On Friday, authorities arrested Williams on murder charges.