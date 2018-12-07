Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a dream come true for a Delaware County grandfather after his grateful granddaughter surprises him with tickets to the Army-Navy game.

Jackie Anderson says her grandfather, Joseph Anderson Jr. has always wanted to go to the game. For financial reasons, he never got tickets.

She fixed that for him Friday night and even had a Navy seaman deliver the tickets to their home.

Anderson says her grandfather has dedicated his life to raising his grandchildren.