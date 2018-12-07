  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a dream come true for a Delaware County grandfather after his grateful granddaughter surprises him with tickets to the Army-Navy game.

Jackie Anderson says her grandfather, Joseph Anderson Jr. has always wanted to go to the game. For financial reasons, he never got tickets.

Credit: CBS3

She fixed that for him Friday night and even had a Navy seaman deliver the tickets to their home.

Anderson says her grandfather has dedicated his life to raising his grandchildren.

