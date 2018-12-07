Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police need your help identifying a shooting suspect who was caught on video hitting a pedestrian with his van while trying to get away.

Police say the man shot a 20-year-old man in the leg after they got into an argument.

It happened early Sunday morning along the 3300 block of North 9th Street.

We’re told that the victim survived, but police want to know how the struck pedestrian is doing.

They tell us the suspect and several other people grabbed the injured person off the street, put him in the van, and disappeared.

If you have any information about the incident, call police at 215-686-TIPS.