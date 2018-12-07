Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a serial burglar who they say stole more than $11,000 worth of alcohol from the Hard Rock Hotel Casino.

Bernard Snead, 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sunday after he was wanted in connection with three burglaries.

Police say on Nov. 23 and 24, Snead gained entry into Daer Nightclub inside the Hard Rock and allegedly stole more than $11,000 in alcohol during both incidents. On Nov. 28, police say Snead stole a laptop at the former Showboat casino. On Nov. 29, police say Snead stole money and other items from the Surf Bar located at 801 Boardwalk.

He is facing four counts each of burglary and theft.