Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some of Philadelphia’s top restaurants and museums are offering deals Army-Navy fans but you have to wear your team’s gear. PJ Clarke’s Philadelphia is offering a free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée for fans who wear their Army or Navy gear.
McGillin’s Olde Ale House is featuring $7.50 drinks for Army or Navy fans from Dec. 7 through Dec. 9.
Mercer Café at the Navy Yard is offering 10 percent off your breakfast on Dec. 8, if you show your ticket stub.
Stats on 17th is offering guests dressed in their Army or Navy attire a free shot of tequila and food specials during the game. This offer is only available on Dec. 8.
View this post on Instagram
Come on out to Stats on 17th for the 119th meeting of the Army-Navy Rivalry game! 🏈 🏈 🏈 Pre-party, Food & Drink SPECIALS start at 1pm, Kickoff/Game Coverage at 3pm! 🍻 🍷 🍺 🍸 📞📱Call today for more info & table reservations 215-309-3080! #armynavydeals #armynavygame #armyvsnavy
Liberty One Observation Deck is offering a $2 off general admission for fans sporting their Army or Navy gear from Friday to Sunday.
Philadelphia Sightseeing Tours is offering $5 off an adult or senior ticket from Dec. 3 to Dec. 15 with the promo code: ArmyNavyPHL19.
Each fan who shows their game ticket at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center will receive $7 off their admission and 10 percent off at the gift shop from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9.
If you bring your ticket stub to the Museum of the American Revolution you will get $2 off from Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.