PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some of Philadelphia’s top restaurants and museums are offering deals Army-Navy fans but you have to wear your team’s gear. PJ Clarke’s Philadelphia is offering a free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée for fans who wear their Army or Navy gear.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House is featuring $7.50 drinks for Army or Navy fans from Dec. 7 through Dec. 9.

Philly oldest bar is ready for #ArmyNavy from the inside out! Stop @McGillins for inexpensive homemade comfort food, 30 beers on tap, seasonal cocktails & #ArmyNavyGame deals like the Petty Goat & Major's Mule. #ArmyNavyDeals pic.twitter.com/uJfT4ifpg9 — McGillin's (@McGillins) December 6, 2018

Mercer Café at the Navy Yard is offering 10 percent off your breakfast on Dec. 8, if you show your ticket stub.

Stats on 17th is offering guests dressed in their Army or Navy attire a free shot of tequila and food specials during the game. This offer is only available on Dec. 8.

Liberty One Observation Deck is offering a $2 off general admission for fans sporting their Army or Navy gear from Friday to Sunday.

Philadelphia Sightseeing Tours is offering $5 off an adult or senior ticket from Dec. 3 to Dec. 15 with the promo code: ArmyNavyPHL19.

Each fan who shows their game ticket at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center will receive $7 off their admission and 10 percent off at the gift shop from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9.

If you bring your ticket stub to the Museum of the American Revolution you will get $2 off from Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.