PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are shaping up to have a new look on the field next season. And maybe in the stands, too.

The Phillies unofficially — possibly accidentally — unveiled a new primary logo Friday.

The official team store tweeted out a short video of T-shirts donning the new logo and social media caught on pretty quickly.

The Phillies were forced to confirm the new logo in a tweet of their own.

Looks like the cat (shirt) is out of the bag (box). What does everyone think? 🔔 https://t.co/jJkeXufznM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) December 7, 2018

What do you think of the new look?

With the addition of Jean Segura and the team going hard after top free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, the Phils are sure to look differently on the field next season. And fans will have the merchandise to match.

The shirts are available at the team’s store inside Citizens Bank Park today.